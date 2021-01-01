Femometer Know your body, own your life | Femometer

    Know your body, own your life.

    We focus on every aspect of your wellness.

    tracking Cycle Tracking
    tracking Diet and Nutrition
    tracking Beauty
    tracking Mental Health

    Cycle Tracking

    Our cycle tracker makes your life easier with its detailed and personalized analysis features.
    Femometer Fertility Tracker

    The smartest App in the market

    Trying to get pregnant?

    With our customized ovulation chart and fertile window tracker, Femometer is more likely to track the best times for your conception. Paired with our smart basal thermometer and hormone tracking devices, your readings are even more precise.
    Femometer Fertility Tracker

    The smartest App in the market

    Need help tracking your period?

    Keep easy to access tabs and log your period and symptoms. The Femometer App uses this data to predict your monthly period forecast.
    Femometer Fertility Tracker

    The smartest App in the market

    Recording your pregnancy journey.

    Get information about your baby.Calculate current week of pregnancy and due date.Track your pregnancy week by week with key factors.
    Lifestyle and Diet Tracker

    Lock down have you overindulging? Want to get your health and lifestyle back on track? Focus on getting your eating schedule on track with our new Femometer Intermittent Fasting App!
    Track and Understand Your Progress

    Stay motivated and on track by understanding your body's progress through each step of your fasting journey.
    Get In-App Coaching

    Our In-App Coach will keep you on track with daily reminders, education, and customized coaching plans.
    A Fasting App to Keep You Motivated

    Our Fasting App tracker sets you up with everything you need to know to get started on your intermittent fasting journey, right at your fingertips.
    Nutritional Supplements

    We’ve formulated specific vitamins and supplements to fuel your health journey. We work towards making you feel your best today and in the future. Whether you are a pregnant or menstruating, our products are made with the best safety measures, making them safe for all people. We strictly monitor and control our sources and production, with all our facilities having GMP qualification standards.
    Beauty

    Face Yoga is a great, natural solution to regain your youthful appearance.We wake up sleeping muscles in the face to lift up the skin, and relax overworked muscles for wrinkle reduction.
    Customizable exercises for different needs

    The Femometer face yoga App can help you achieve your goals whether you want to get rid of double chin, or get firm jaw lines, or increases elasticity and reduces wrinkles. With tailored facial massage techniques,results can be seen in a short time!
    Measurable progress on your transformation

    With the Skin Care Diary function in the App, you can track your skin's transformation in a progress video.
    Daily goals and reminders

    Where there is insistence, there is regular-exercise, and where there is regular-exercise, there is beautiful and young look! Daily reminder will remind you to exercise and keep you motivated.

    We'd love to hear from you

    Ayisha:

    I'm loving this app. I have the Bluetooth thermometer which is very very convenient for me because I don't to write anything, I will just open this app, the Bluetooth on my phone, and put the thermometer in my mouth and viola.. it's already recorded

    Sarah Gilmore

    I've been thinking about trying face yoga for a while, I wasn't sure where to start as I didn't know anything about it. I found Femometer's Face Yoga app and it's set out so well, the videos are really easy to understand and follow. I've been using it for 6 weeks and I swear my crows feet are half as noticeable - I even got compliments on my youthful appearance yesterday!

    Katelyn Bevitt

    I have been using the Femometer since 2017 and I absolutely love it! For me personally, it predicts my period like clockwork and I can see my temperature jump when I ovulate. Besides the temperature tracking, the app has great features to add in any symptoms and track intimacy times. The app is super user friendly and the thermometer is so easy to use.

    Naomi Johns

    I have been looking for a good collagen supplement for a while now and I like the claims this one makes. It has a mild orange flavor and nice texture. It is kind of hard to find Non-GMO, Soy, Gluten & Gelatin free gummies. One of the things that I like the most is that it has a high concentration of vitamin A in it's natural form.

    Bailey O

    If you haven’t bought one to help keep track of your ovulation, I suggest buying one now! I already have the thermometer from femometer and I was looking into digital LH measuring.The Ivy is less than half of the cost! The sensitivity is amazing and I love the no-guess feature of this device. When you’re done, the measurement result is displayed on the home screen which I found to be super convenient.

    Sharon Miller

    So excited to find a prenatal formula with ginger to help relieve nausea. I checked others, everything makes sense, forlate not forlic acid, vegan DHA, agave inulin fiber resource. Literally, it has ALL!!! Amazing!!! Exactly what I was looking for.

