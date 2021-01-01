Know your body, own your life.

Femometer Fertility Tracker
Ayisha:
Bahamas.
I'm loving this app. I have the Bluetooth thermometer which is very very convenient for me because I don't to write anything, I will just open this app, the Bluetooth on my phone, and put the thermometer in my mouth and viola.. it's already recorded
Sarah Gilmore
Reading, UK.
I've been thinking about trying face yoga for a while, I wasn't sure where to start as I didn't know anything about it. I found Femometer's Face Yoga app and it's set out so well, the videos are really easy to understand and follow. I've been using it for 6 weeks and I swear my crows feet are half as noticeable - I even got compliments on my youthful appearance yesterday!
Katelyn Bevitt
Reading, UK.
I have been using the Femometer since 2017 and I absolutely love it! For me personally, it predicts my period like clockwork and I can see my temperature jump when I ovulate. Besides the temperature tracking, the app has great features to add in any symptoms and track intimacy times. The app is super user friendly and the thermometer is so easy to use.
Naomi Johns
NYC.
I have been looking for a good collagen supplement for a while now and I like the claims this one makes. It has a mild orange flavor and nice texture. It is kind of hard to find Non-GMO, Soy, Gluten & Gelatin free gummies. One of the things that I like the most is that it has a high concentration of vitamin A in it's natural form.
Bailey O
UK.
If you haven’t bought one to help keep track of your ovulation, I suggest buying one now! I already have the thermometer from femometer and I was looking into digital LH measuring.The Ivy is less than half of the cost! The sensitivity is amazing and I love the no-guess feature of this device. When you’re done, the measurement result is displayed on the home screen which I found to be super convenient.
Sharon Miller
Wisconsin.
So excited to find a prenatal formula with ginger to help relieve nausea. I checked others, everything makes sense, forlate not forlic acid, vegan DHA, agave inulin fiber resource. Literally, it has ALL!!! Amazing!!! Exactly what I was looking for.